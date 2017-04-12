arena und Adam Peaty | Tokio 2020

arena und Adam Peaty verlängern die Zusammenarbeit bis zu den Olympischen Spielen in Tokyo 2020

arena und Adam Peaty, britisches Ausnahmetalent im Brustschwimmen, haben in einem 4 Jahres-Deal ihre Zusammenarbeit bis zu den nächsten Olympischen Spielen in Tokyo 2020 erneuert. In den vergangenen Jahren hat der 22jährige Engländer aus Uttoxeter in den Top-Events unvergleichlich performt und ist der amtierende Olympiasieger auf 100m, Weltmeister auf 50m und 100m und Weltrekordhalter auf 50m und 100m.

Offiziele Pressemitteilung:

Before 2014, Adam was just a promising breaststroker. But in three short years, he has reached the pinnacle of his sport, and in 2016 he was awarded an MBE (Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for his feats in the pool and “remarkable service to the community”. The 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow was his springboard to the upper echelons of the sport, winning two golds and a silver, and just a few weeks later he added the 50m & 100m European titles in Berlin, setting a new 50m world record in the process. In 2015 he became the first swimmer in history to break 58s in 100m breaststroke, and at his maiden World Championships in Kazan, snagged both 50m & 100m titles. He ended the year being named World Swimmer of the Year. In 2016 at his first Olympics, Adam dominated the 100m breaststroke event, winning by more than 1,5s, and also eclipsed his own world mark in both the heats and finals. It was an emphatic confirmation of his unique and prodigious talents. “It’s great to be extending with arena,” said Adam. “It feels so much like a family and I’m really happy to have them behind me all the way. It’s not only about their world-class gear, it’s also the amazing support they give me, and the fact that they include swimmers like me in the product development cycle to create the best products on the market by far. “I look forward to working with the arena team for another 4 years, to be a great ambassador for the brand and inspire the next generation of swimmers around the world”.

„Adam has been a fantastic addition to the arena stable,” said arena co-CEO Giuseppe Musciacchio. “His rise to the top has been nothing short of meteoric, and he’s really set a whole new set of benchmarks in breaststroke. On top of that, his MBE is testament to his character, and his professional attitude, hardworking and ethical approach, and his honesty and integrity make him the ideal arena ambassador. When it comes to the next four years, we have straightforward hopes and expectations – more of the same.” 2017 will be a busy year for Adam, taking him all over the world, including to Japan and Thailand. He recently kicked off the new year with impressive performances at Luxembourg’s Euro Meet, where he set new meet records in both 50 & 100m breaststroke (27.04 & 58.94). In addition to the year’s main focus at July’s World Championships in Budapest, he will also swim the Arena Pro Series Grand Prix in Indianapolis in March, British Nationals in April, and Rome’s Sette Colli in June.

Adam Peaty Profile Born 28 December 1994 in Uttoxeter, England

Coached by former Olympic swimmer Melanie Marshall, trains at the Repton School in Derbyshire and Loughborough University in Leicestershire

Awarded the MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in 2016

Awarded Best Male Swimming Performance of the Rio 2016 Games by FINA (www.arenawaterinstinct.com)

Olympic medals: 1 gold, 1 silver (2016)

World Championship medals: 3 gold (2015)

European Championship medals: 8 gold (2016, 2014)

Commonwealth Games medals: 2 gold, 1 silver (2014)

First man to swim under 58s in 100m breaststroke

Named World Swimmer of the Year in 2015 and European Swimmer of the Year in 2014, 2015 & 2016

Won all his individual events at his first Olympics, first World Championships, and first European Championships

First British swimmer in history to win three gold medals at a single World Championships

Currently world record holder in 50m & 100m breaststroke

Hobbies: Fast cars, grime music, Xbox (action / battlefield games), Action film fanatic

Motto: Water brings out the best in me. It gives me opportunity, confidence and freedom

What he enjoys about his sport: Pushing his body to its extreme every day, travelling the world, meeting new people

Eats 6,000 to 8,000 calories, drinks 5-6L of water a day, sleeps 8-9 hours

Best advice: “Always do what you love and more importantly stay true to yourself”

Charity commitments: Sport In Action Zambia and Donna Louise Children’s Hospice

Quelle und Bildquelle: Häberlein & Mauerer, München