Red Bull X-Alps, the world’s toughest adventure race is returning July 2, 2017 for its eighth edition. Starting in Salzburg, 32 Athletes of 21 nationalities will race a straight-line distance of 1,138km across the Alps to Monaco via 7 turnpoints in 7 different countries, including a turnpoint in Slovenia for the first time in Red Bull X-Alps history.

Over the years, the race has attracted some of the world’s top adventurers and has pushed them to their limits. It demands not only expert paragliding skills but extreme endurance, as some athletes will hike over 100km a day and gain 1000’s of meters in altitude while flying. Travelling only by foot or paraglider, their every move is monitored by advanced Live Tracking technology and broadcasted to an audience of millions. With constantly changing weather conditions, tactical planning is as important as the extreme endurance required to participate. For this reason, each athlete has a supporter to help with strategy, nutrition and everything in between. The role of the supporter is hugely important – they truly are the unsung heroes of the race.

Red Bull X-Alps 2017: Route Infographic





Hiking and flying across the Alps from Salzburg to Monaco is the ultimate test of endurance and strategy. When it comes to planning however, no theme is more important than the route itself. On July 2, 2017, 32 world class athletes of 21 nationalities will travel a straight-linedistance of 1,138km across 7 different countries, making the new route the hardest and longest one yet.

Race director Christoph Weber says; “Such a wide variety of potential routes comes with a whole new world of strategic possibilities that will push rookies and veterans alike to their very limits; both mentally and physically.” The race starts at the historic Mozartplatz in Salzburg, Austria. From there, the athletes will run through the city and up the Gaisberg to Turnpoint 1 where they set up their paragliders and embark on their first flight of the contest.

Rules – only the best are selected

Only teams selected by the Red Bull X-Alps Race Committee are allowed to take part at the Red Bull X-Alps 2017 Participants must register as a team. Teams consist of two members – one athlete with a solo paraglider and one supporter. All athletes and supporters must be highly qualified and experienced in paragliding and mountaineering to participate in the Event Only athletes with a valid official paragliding license may take part. Only supporters with a valid official paragliding license, sufficient skill and equipment in compliance with the legal requirements are allowed to fly. The equipment and piloting skill will be checked prior to the race

Prologue

The one-day Leatherman Prologue race takes place in Fuschl am See June 29, with athletes competing in a tough hike and fly race around the mountains made famous in the movie, The Sound of Music. The top three finishers will each win an additional Ledlenser Night Pass, allowing them to race through the mandatory rest period. On day two of the main race, the usual 5:00am start will be delayed for each athlete by the time in which they finished the Leatherman prologue race behind the prologue winner.

MORE INFORMATION: http://www.redbullxalps.com (LIVE TRACKING AVAILABLE)

