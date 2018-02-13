GiveTheGiftOfArt

GOLIATH LIMITED EDITION ART PRINTS VOM FOTOGRAFEN SIGNIERT

Die zeitgenössische Kunst wie auch die Fotografie haben in den letzten 30 Jahren einen unvorstellbaren Boom erlebt. Ein Grund mehr, mit einer eigenen Sammlung zu beginnen. Ob, wann, wie oder warum etwas an Wert steigt, kann man nur manchmal vorhersehen, eine Garantie gibt es leider nicht. Grundregel Nummer eins lautet aber, nur das zu sammeln was einem auch selbst gefällt.

Deswegen haben wir eine breitgefächerte Auswahl sehr schöner Arbeiten zusammengetragen. Alle Bilder sind hochwertig, auf 30 Exemplare limitiert und für einen sehr guten Einstiegspreis zu haben.

WERDET SAMMLER UND UNTERSTÜTZT FOTOGRAFIE!

Erhältlich nur bei: Goliathbooks.com

Beispielbilder:

Looking for the perfect Valentine gift for your love or lust one? Something outside the box, off-the-wall to hang on the wall? Then give the gift of art.

Goliath Books are now offering handsigned photography prints of some of its most iconic pictures from its most famous photographers, including the world renowned Leonardo Glauso, Holly Randall, Christian Saint and pin-up specialist Chas Ray Krider. All signed, sealed and delivered for Valentine’s day!

All pictures are strictly limited edition – only 30 of each will be made – handsigned, high quality, numbered and available at a great entry-level price.

Please see the attached press catalogue for more information. All prints are labelled alphabetically, just let me know if you require high-res images from the press release, or from this email, and I will send straight away.

A full selection of images and gift ideas are available from our website: www.goliathbooks.com