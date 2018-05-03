NEW FASHION NUDES – 240 High Quality Photographs

(short 1)

This high-quality pictorial features different photographers and their unpretentious, casual approach to e:r:o:t:i:c photography. The superficially unarranged, spontaneous or happenstance pictures convey the new subtle form of e:r:o:t:i:c in the ages of Facebook and Instagram. Despite today’s (social media) masked requirements – h:o:t e:r:o:t:i:c mental cinema at its best.

(short 2)

This high-quality pictorial features different photographers and their unpretentious, casual approach to e:r:o:t:i:c photography. The superficially

unarranged, spontaneous or happenstance pictures convey the new subtle form of e:r:o:t:i:c in the ages of Facebook and Instagram. One could almost say their influences were based on the dreaminess of images in the style of David Hamilton, to the directness of a Calvin Klein campaign, all the way to the bodysuit photography of American Apparel catalogs. Subtle h:o:t e:r:o:t:i:c mental cinema at its best- despite today’s (social media) masked requirements.

NEW FASHION NUDES

The start of the 21st century marked the beginning of the “Arty snapshot” era. Derived from the original amateur and travel photography of the 19th century, this style – along with the spread of digital photography – became increasingly used as an artistic element.

The spontaneity of the candid and the accidental produces an orchestrated and arranged pseudo-style random photography, a style particularly used in the performing arts as well as in fashion photography. These pictures appear to have accidental framing, imperfect lighting and occasional color faults. Natural looking models are photo­graphed, often in everyday situations, for an unpretentious, casual and lascivious take on e:r:o:t:i:c photography.

In the age of F:a:c:e:b:o:o:k and I:n:s:t:a:g:r:a:m, this superficially spontaneous or seem­ingly random photography conveys a subtle e:r:o:t:i:c:i:s:m – a subversive backlash to the worldwide spreading of conservatism and to the new puritanism induced by the Internet’s global players. Thanks to self-proclaimed “judgment police,” there is now a growing “non-n:u:d:e e:r:o:t:i:c” art form.

As different the artistic origin of the photographers, so are their photographic expression. From the dreaminess of images in the style of David Hamilton, to the directness of a Calvin Klein campaign, all the way to the bodysuit photography of American Apparel catalogs.

Here lives a new, subtle e:r:o:t:i:c:i:s:m – mental cinema at its best – despite, or perhaps due to today’s bid for conservatism (A:p:p:l:e, F:a:c:e:b:o:o:k, G:o:o:g:l:e, A:m:a:z:o:n).

This high-quality pictorial features a diverse group of photographers have taken part in this project, who all have one thing in common: recharging artistic, voyeuristic sensitive imagery with s:e:x:u:a:l energy. Absolute reality – and therefore, highly s:e:x:y and popular.

Enjoy the New Fashion N:u:d:e:s. : www.goliathbooks.com

NEW FASHION NUDES

English Edition

photo compilation

15 great photographers

edited by Goliath

Publisher: GOLIATH

ISBN: 978-3-95730-018-8

Size / Format:

7.2” x 9.6” (18,3 x 24,3 cm)

271 Pages

240 High Quality Photographs

Hardcover

US$ 49.99 – GBP 32.99 – 39.99 €

www.goliathbooks.com Includes pictures from masters of erotic photography Mike Dowson, Ellen Stagg & Marc Van Dalen

Goliath Book link: https://www.goliathbooks.com/detail/index/sArticle/226

Quelle/Bildquelle: www.goliathbooks.com