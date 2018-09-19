Red Bull BC One All Stars Menno and Lil G in a breathtaking battle of two primal elements

No special effects, no magic – just two amazing dancers in an unpredictable dance off!

Whatever we do in life is somehow connected with the nature. It all comes down to the elemental things. What is the first thing you see when you look at the fiery flame? And what about the water?

You see them moving through space in a hypnotizing rhythm – you see them dancing!

In Water vs. Fire, Menno and Lil G, one of the best breakers in the world, representing these two opposing elements, clash in what seems to be a never-ending battle. The Netherland’s Menno Van Gorp, a two-time Red Bull BC One World Champion has one of the most original styles on the breaking scene today. His explosive energy and surprisingly smooth, flowy moves, made him a perfect impersonation of water. Standing on the other side, known for his intricate, original power moves and playful yet untameable energy, Venezuelan Lil G was an obvious choice for the role of fire. He has competed in five Red Bull BC One World Finals, won multiple prestigious titles and has a huge respect in breaking society as the biggest promotor of foundation moves.

The visually stunning confrontation has been completely filmed without use of special effects, computer generated imagery and other digital tricks. So, no green screens, no funky suits – what you see is what was truly there! A stage, on one side filled with sprinkles and flooded with water and, on the other side, burning with fire. There’s no need to emphasize the ‚don’t try this at home‘ warning, considering the fact it was made in completely controlled conditions and with the help of an expert team. Special insulation pastes and burning liquids were used, but there was also a team with fire extinguishers, ready to jump in at all times. Nobody was hurt during the process. Of course, if we’re not counting a couple of burnt hoodies.

This astonishing battle will be followed by another one, held between the world’s elite dancers. On Saturday, September 29, the grand finale of the world’s most anticipated one-on-one breaking competition – Red Bull BC One, will lay down the dance floor at Hallenstadion in Zurich. There will not be any fire or water, at least not in the true sense of the words. But nonetheless, we promise you a stage burning with energy and soaking wet from the best B-Boys’s and B-Girls’s last drops of sweat!

https://www.redbull.com/in-en/red-bull-bc-one-water-vs-fire

Quelle/Bildquelle: 3mpg.ch, Red Bull