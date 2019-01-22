The “ATSX 500” races will be the new feature in the 2018/19 season. They will be more advanced and challenging than the “ATSX 250” races and from a competitive standpoint settled in between the entry level races and the top level Red Bull Crashed Ice races. The three “ATSX 500” races will be run on enclosed tracks with crash boards installed for the entire length of courses that will be a minimum of 300 meters long and at least four meters wide.

Canada’s Scott Croxall will be looking to defend his ATSX Ice Cross Downhill World Championship title this year and win the title for a third time in the men’s division while Amanda Trunzo of the United States will be fighting to defend her championship title. There will be a new champion in the junior’s division after last year’s winner Mirko Lahti of Finland advanced out of the group to the senior competition.