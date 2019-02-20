Ultra Trail Vallnord 2019

Registration for the Ronda dels Cims closes six months before the Ultra Trail Vallnord

Six months before the start of the 11th Andorra Ultra Trail Vallnord, all the places have been taken for the Ronda dels Cims, 170km and 13,500m of overall ascent. 457 people from more than 31 countries will be on the starting line for the great adventure. Registration is expected to re-open in April to offer the places of those who have dropped out. Altogether more than 2,080 runners from 44 countries have signed up for one of the AUTV events.

The Marató dels Cims, it is one of the most demanding races and there are only 100 places available. There are still places available for the Mític, 112km and 9,700m of overall ascent, the Celestrail, 83km and 5,000m of overall ascent and the Euforia, 233km and 20,000m, now in its third year. There are also places for the popular Solidaritrail and Tamarro hikes, of 10km and 2.5km respectively.

The largest number of runners hail from Andorra, Spain and France but there are always plenty from the the United Kingdom, Portugal, Japan, Belgium, Italy and Germany. In recent years there have also been participants from Taiwan, Pakistan, Costa Rica and Saudi Arabia, among others.

The Andorra Ultra Trail Vallnord goes from strength to strength and has become one of the world’s outstanding mountain running events. Over the past 11 years runners from 73 countries have travelled to Andorra to run in one of the races and discover the mountains.

We mustn’t forget that none of this would be possible without the dedication of more than 400 volunteers. So far, 120 people have helped with organisation and have been a part of the event.

