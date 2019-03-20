X OVER RIDE 2019

From March 22nd to 24th, the Kitzsteinhorn in Zell am See-Kaprun becomes the playground for the national and international freeride community. On that weekend the destination holds one of the scene’s most legendary contests: The X OVER RIDE. The 3* Freeride World Qualifier is all about fun, prestige and coveted points in the Freeride World Qualifier Ranking. Planned contest day is March 23rd.

Every year, about 70 riders from more than 15 nations face the challenge 3*FWQ at the Kitzsteinhorn. And again 2019, top riders from all over the world will be targeting the face „Lakarschneid“ at the X OVER RIDE from 22nd to 24th of March. Since est. in 2004, the contest has become one of the most legendary of its kind and brings a high-caliber field of participants to Zell am See-Kaprun.

Freeride World Tour riders are represented as well as Freeride World Qualifier season winners, former X OVER RIDE champs and arising youngsters. Their common goal: to take the 1,100 victory points, by impressing the jury with perfect technique, a safe line, spectacular drops and turns and great style. Anything but an easy task, since after all, in the face of 680 meters of altitude (starting point is located at 2,652 meters above sea level) has several challenging key points to overcome. Therefore, at the end of the season, the riders will once again have to show their best skills, to earn points and in the fight for a slot in the premier class, the Freeride World Tour 2019/20. Planned contest start is on March 23rd at 8.30 am.

Watch the runs live at the public area at Langwiedboden

While the riders show their skills in the powder, fans and spectators in the public area at the Langwiedboden have the best opportunity to celebrate the freeride sport. It is the perfect spot to see the runs, the judges place as well as watch the runs live. The public area can be reached without skis or snowboards, from 8:15 am on with the Gletscherjet 1 (cable car).

Weitere Informationen: http://www.x-over.at/de/home/

Quelle/Bildquelle: http://www.x-over.at/de/home/, Smaragd Medien GmbH