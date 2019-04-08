PRIVATE NUDES

Leonardo Glauso, italienischer Fashion-Fotograf, hat diese natürlichen Schönheiten abgelichtet, für sich. Eine Mixtur aus nacktem Fashion Shoot und privatem Snapshot. Schön, sexy, einfach erotisch. Glausos Fotografie ist fern moralischer Normen, seine Models stehen für freie Sexualität. Kurz gesagt: Stilvoll frei, erotisch kontemporär, super hübsch, lustvoll geladen.

Stilvoll frei

Wer zeigt denn nun hier seine schönsten Seiten, Fashion-Models oder doch „nur“ gut aussehende Studentinnen? Ob es da überhaupt Unterschiede gibt oder ob diese ineinander übergehen, ist eigentlich auch egal. Sehr hübsch, ungezwungen, jung sind sie auf jeden Fall.

Leonardo Glauso, italienischer Fashion-Fotograf, hat diese natürlichen Schönheiten abgelichtet, für sich. Eine Mixtur aus nacktem Fashion-Shoot und privatem Snapshot. Schön, sexy, einfach erotisch. Glausos Fotografie ist fern moralischer Normen, seine Models stehen für freie Sexualität. Was wünscht man sich mehr in einem Zeitalter der wieder erstarkenden Zensur, einem Zeitalter, in dem Politikern die freie künstlerische Entfaltung egal ist oder indem sie sie sogar als „böse“ empfinden. Danke, Leonardo Glauso. Danke jedem, der sich mit dieser stilvoll nackten Fotografie genau dem widersetzt. Und natürlich Danke an diese natürlichen Schönheiten, ich liebe euch.

Goliath Shop Link | Private Nudes:

https://www.goliathbooks.com/ detail/index/sArticle/234

Biography Leonardo Glauso:

Leonardo Glauso is an Italian fashion photographer, editor and founder of Resuer Magazine, an international fashion publication. Born in Florence in 1989, Glauso first started photographing at the age of 20, and has since found his niche and passion in fashion photography. Currently based in Milan, Glauso enjoys working with models from around the globe and collaborating with major international fashion agencies. His work has been featured in publications such as GQ, P Magazine, Penthouse, Schön! and C-Heads.

About Goliath:

Within almost 15 years in business, Goliath has established itself as a highly acclaimed publisher of diverse and often daring photography and art books unafraid to introduce controversial, erotic and subcultural perspectives to modern life.

About Miki Bunge (the editor):

„Miki is not only a terrific host and wild renaissance man, he’s also a risk-taking art lover. It’s his belief in each artist whose work he publishes that ensures opportunity for up-and-comers and exciting new books for an appreciative public.“

Quelle und Bildquelle: Dr. Goliath