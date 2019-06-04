MuMa – André Malraux Museum of Modern Art

Le Havre, Normandy (France)

„18 May – 3 November 2019“

An exhibition organized as part of A Summer in Le Havre 2019

Raoul Dufy was born in Le Havre in 1877. It was where he trained and took his first steps as an artist. He retained a deep, lifelong attachment to the city, and its maritime setting provided subjects for many of his works. More than any other subject, Le Havre embodies his successive explorations of the field of light and colour, from his early Impressionist works to his final Black Cargo Ships series via his early attraction to Realism, Fauvism, the influence of Cézanne and what could be called his “ blue period“between the two world wars. Dufy remained moored to Le Havre throughout his life. It was his ideal city – a landscape of the mind that supplied his favourite subjects.

In this exhibition, MuMa Le Havre presents nearly 80 artworks that have never previously been displayed together to reconsider the oeuvre of a great twentieth-century artist from a fresh perspective. ​​​​​​

http://www.muma-lehavre.fr/en

During the exhibition, the museum’s permanent collections will be rehung so as to display MuMa’s Dufy collection, with an especial emphasis on the paintings received by the Musée-Maison de la Culture du Havre as a bequest from Émilienne Dufy in 1963

CURATORS

Sophie Krebs

General Heritage Curator

Musée d’Art Moderne de la Ville de Paris

Annette Haudiquet

Chief Heritage Curator

Director of MuMa – André Malraux Museum of Modern Art in Le Havre

Quelle/Bildquelle: Agence Alambret / MuMa – Musée d’art moderne André Malraux

Raoul Dufy La Baignade (The Bathe), 1906 Oil on canvas – 65 x 81 cm Private collection, Courtesy Galerie Von Vertes Zürich © Walter Bayer / Galerie Von Vertes Zürich GmbH / © ADAGP, Paris 2019

Raoul Dufy Les Régates au Havre (The Regatta in Le Havre), 1925 Oil on canvas – 52.5 x 63.5 cm Private collection © MuMa/Charles Maslard © ADAGP, Paris 2019