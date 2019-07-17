JackieO‘ Mykonos announces headliners for their anniversary party: Anna Vissi, Ultra Nate and Milk & Sugar, 30th July – 1st August

JackieO’ Mykonos is excited to announce the details of its eleventh anniversary party to be held at the famous beach club from 30th July – 1st August. Located at the west end of Super Paradise Beach, JackieO’ will once again play host to a roster of world-class artists across three days this summer. With headliners including Greek superstar Anna Vissi, 90’s legend Ultra Naté and German house duo Milk & Sugar, JackieO’s anniversary party is set to attract revellers from across the island and beyond.

Having worked together for more than a decade, German house duo Milk & Sugar will be the first to take to the JackieO’ stage on Tuesday 30th July. The duo needs little introduction in the electronic music scene ever since the release of their epic track Higher and Higher in 2003 and their all-time Ibiza classic Let the Sun Shine. Milk & Sugar led the charge of vocal house from Germany two decades ago and became deeply influential on the house music scene ever since.

Ultra Naté takes to the stage on Wednesday 31st July, and as the vocalist behind the iconic 90’s track Free, she promises to bring good vibes and nostalgic spirit to every performance she gives. In Ultra’s three decades of making music, she has remained a musical chameleon, embracing a variety of sounds including house, soul, disco, electro pop, R&B/hip-hop and rock. Ultra is considered an icon of the dance and LGBTQ communities worldwide and she was recently named one of Billboard Magazine’s greatest dance artists of all time.

For the grand finale, Greek powerhouse singer Anna Vissi will return to JackieO’ to perform on Thursday 1st August. Anna Vissi has recorded Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum albums throughout her singing career and is considered widely as one of Greece’s national treasures. Her music spans genres from Latin, pop, rock and folk and she is famed for her immersive performances and passionate stage presence.

Founded by husband and husband duo Michalis Sigounas and Carsten Stehr, Jackie O’ Beach Club is an all-day venue that has the space to tailor to guests’ needs – whether they are to dance, eat, shop, socialise or sunbathe. JackieO’ is one of Mykonos’ leading hospitality, entertainment and nightlife brands boasting two properties on the island; JackieO’ Beach Club and JackieO’ Bar. JackieO’ Beach Club, launched in 2013, sits above dazzling turquoise waters at the west end of Super Paradise Beach and features a 170-seat restaurant helmed by Greek celebrity chef Christoforos Peskias, large open bar, swimming pool & jacuzzi, lounge areas, beach with sunbeds and a boutique shop.

On Tuesday 30th and Wednesday 31st July, guests are invited to enjoy the pool party at JackieO’ from 6pm until 11pm with the headline acts performing from 8pm until 10:30pm; house DJs Riganas Christos and DJ SELLA will take to the decks around this to keep the party going for longer. On Thursday 1st August JackieO’s doors will open at 9:30pm DJ Riganas Christos opening the evening before Anna Vissi takes to the stage at 12:30am. There is free entry to the events on Tuesday and Wednesday, and entry to Thursday’s event with Anna Vissi is 30 Euros which includes a drink.

LINE UP / TIMINGS Tuesday 30th July 6pm – 8pm: DJ Riganas Christos 8pm – 10:30pm: Milk & Sugar 10:30pm – 11pm: DJ SELLA Wednesday 31st July 6pm – 8pm: DJ Riganas Christos 8pm – 10:30pm: Ultra Naté 10:30pm – 11pm: DJ SELLA Thursday 1st August 9pm – 12:30am: DJ Riganas Christos 12:30am – Late: Anna Vissi TABLE PRICES Tuesday 30th July and Wednesday 31st July STAGE: €5,000 (Max 10 Pax) ZONE A: €3,000 (Max 10 Pax) STAND A: €1,000 (Max 5 Pax) BAR 1: €600 (Max 5 Pax) VIP 1: €5,000 (Max 20 Pax) VIP 2: €3,000 (Max 20 Pax) VIP 3: €3,000 (Max 15 Pax) Thursday 1st August ZONE A: €4,000 (Max 10 Pax) ZONE B: €2,500 (Max 10 Pax) ZONE C: €1,000 (Max 5 Pax) STAND A: €750 (Max 5 Pax) STAND B: €750 (Max 5 Pax) BAR 1: €600 (Max 5 Pax) BAR 2: €300 (Max 5 Pax) VIP 1: €6,000 (Max 20 Pax) VIP 2: €5,000 (Max 20 Pax) VIP 3: €4,000 (Max 15 Pax) RESERVATIONS To reserve tables please call +30 6973010981 or email reservations@jackieomykonos.com Follow the anniversary event with #jackieomykonosevents and on @jackieomykonos

ABOUT JACKIEO’

JackieO’ is one of Mykonos’ leading hospitality, entertainment and nightlife brands boasting two properties on the island; JackieO’ Beach Club and JackieO’ Bar. Launched in 2008, JackieO’ Bar is located in the bustling Mykonos Town and offers a chic, cosmopolitan venue to have pre-dinner drinks or dance until sunrise on the trendy Paraportiani waterfront. JackieO’ Beach Club, launched in 2013, sits above dazzling turquoise waters at the west end of Super Paradise Beach and features a 170-seat restaurant helmed by Greek celebrity chef Christoforos Peskias, large open bar, swimming pool & jacuzzi, lounge areas, beach with sunbeds and a boutique shop.

Sustainability is also at the core of the JackieO’ ethos with many initiatives in place to make both properties as close to zero waste as possible. JackieO’ does not use any single use plastic instead opting for biodegradable PLA straws, 100% recycalable cups for use on the beach and eco-friendly packaging for takeaway food. In addition to this, both JackieO’ Bar and JackieO’ beach club have solar panels installed and sustainable water systems in place to reduce water waste.

