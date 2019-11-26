23 November 2019 – 19 April 2020

On 23rd November, the V&A will open an exhibition looking at the car as the driving force that accelerated the pace of the 20th century. The exhibition will bring together a wide-ranging selection of cars that have never been on display in the UK, each telling a specific story about their impact on the world. This includes the first production car in existence, an autonomous flying car, a

converted low-rider, and a 1950s concept car.

Showcasing 15 cars and 250 objects across three main sections, the exhibition examines how the car changed our relationship to speed, how it changed the way we make and sell, and how it altered the landscape around us, from countryside to cityscape.

The exhibition looks at the geography of petrol extraction, how it was celebrated early on as a miracle resource through products like Tupperware and nylon, and how the 1970s oil crisis inspired a new environmental movement. Early cars from the 1950s that attempted to address fuel scarcity such as the Messerschmitt KR200 bubble car, and the Ford Nucleon, a nuclear- powered concept car will be on display. It will also include a new film shinning a light on the landscapes of extraction, from ageing American oil fields, to the booming lithium fields in Chile, promising to fuel a new electric future.

Returning full circle to the fantasy images of a future world, the exhibition ends with the Pop.Up Next autonomous flying car co-designed by Italdesign, Airbus and Audi. On display for the first time in the UK, the car combines the four major innovations transforming the future of driving: electric power, autonomous driving, service-oriented, and flying. Around the object, a newly commissioned film will juxtapose imagery referencing the original promise of the car (freedom, speed and efficiency), with its unintended consequences (traffic jams, pollution and social tensions), and provide a look to the current innovations that aim to renew this original promise for the 21st century.

More Information:

Corporate support for the V&A is more vital than ever. Please help us by acknowledging the

support of Bosch Group.

About Bosch Group

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly

410,000 associates and generated sales of nearly 78 billion euros in 2018. With Mobility

Solutions being the largest business sector, the Bosch Group is a leading automotive supplier

and pursues a vision of mobility that is accident-free, emissions-free, and stress-free.

Quelle/Bildquelle: REIBER and PARTNERS | 16 Percy Street